Sidney Crosby was a full participant in practice on Saturday in Arizona, as the Pittsburgh Penguins' captain took a large step toward a return from core muscle surgery.

Crosby, who has largely practiced with a noncontact jersey in his recovery, took part in line rushes Saturday and also worked with the first power-play unit.

"He obviously had another strong day today. We are encouraged by his progress," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "We'll take each day as it comes. We'll see how he responds, and we'll make decisions accordingly."

Crosby's mere presence on this three-game road trip to the Western Conference signified that the eight-time All-Star is near his return. Saturday's practice might have advanced the timeline. The Penguins take on the Coyotes on Sunday night before returning to Pittsburgh.

"We're not ruling out anything," Sullivan said.

The Penguins have battled without Crosby, who has missed 27 consecutive games. They are 2-0 on this road trip, and have won six of their past eight. As play began on Saturday, Pittsburgh had the second seed in the Metropolitan Division, with 59 points.

"When he practices, it's amazing the influence he has on our team. The pace of the practice just elevates significantly, and I think that's a credit to how hard he works," Sullivan said. "His practice habits become contagious around our group. I know our guys are excited when he's out there with us.

"He improves our morale."