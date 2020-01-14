Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will play Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild after missing two months while recovering from core muscle surgery.

Crosby, 32, has been out since undergoing the surgery on Nov. 14. The star center had been dealing with a sports hernia since training camp and reportedly had hoped to play through the pain and avoid surgery.

The Penguins tweeted a video of Crosby accompanied by the caption, "He's Back," shortly after the Pittsburgh captain told reporters he would play against Minnesota.

The Penguins played their last 28 games without Crosby, going 18-6-4 in that stretch and remaining within striking distance of the first-place Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

Crosby has five goals and 12 assists in 17 games this season. The two-time Hart Trophy winner participated in Tuesday morning's skate and centered a line with Jared McCann and Dominik Simon.