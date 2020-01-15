Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask left just 1:12 into Tuesday night's game in Columbus, Ohio, after getting hit in the head by a passing Blue Jackets player.

Emil Bemstrom was cutting across the front of the Bruins' crease when it appeared his elbow or forearm caught Rask on the side on the head. Rask took off his mask and shook his head, then skated to the bench and down the tunnel. He was replaced in net by Jaroslav Halak, who remained in goal at the start of the second period.

Halak also played on Monday night, a 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Rask's injury came a day after he decided to skip the All-Star Game, choosing instead to take that Jan. 24-26 weekend for self-care.

"I have to be kind of selfish here," he said, "thinking about how much hockey we played last year, and a short summer and thinking about playing until June again."

Rask, 32, has appeared in 28 games this season, after leading the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final last season in combined 70 regular-season and playoff games.

Plus, the schedule worked against him making an All-Star Game appearance. The Bruins' bye week falls around the All-Star break, as Boston doesn't have a game scheduled from Jan. 22 through Jan. 30.

"Just because it falls in the middle of the bye week, you want that break. You want to spend some time with the family," Rask said. "It was a selfish decision to go away and take care of the mind and body and rejuvenate. Be ready for the last couple of busy months of the season."

Per NHL rules, Rask is suspended for one game immediately before or after the NHL All-Star break for having been selected to the game and not appearing. The Bruins visit the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 31 in their first game after the All Star break. Rask said he spoke with Bruins team officials, who were "fine" with his decision to miss the All-Star event.