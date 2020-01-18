        <
        >

          Panthers goalie Chris Driedger to miss several weeks

          play
          Matheson, Boyle score vs. Kings (0:46)

          Mike Matheson and Brian Boyle score as the Panthers edge the Kings 4-3. (0:46)

          12:25 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida goalie Chris Driedger will miss several weeks with what's believed to be a groin injury, the latest health issue at that position for the Panthers.

          The Panthers announced the diagnosis Saturday, calling it a lower-body injury.

          Driedger was hurt midway through the first period of the Panthers' 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He is 5-2-0 in nine appearances for Florida this season, with a 2.48 goals-against average.

          The Panthers have also been without goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for much of January while he recovers from an upper-body injury.

          Florida begins a stretch of six consecutive road games Saturday in Detroit. That six-game run also includes the All-Star break and the Panthers' bye week.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices