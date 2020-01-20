Chicago forward Patrick Kane became the 90th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points with an assist Sunday in the Blackhawks' 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at United Center.

Kane fed Ryan Carpenter from behind the net on a pass that eventually ended up on Brandon Saad's stick. Saad deposited it past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for his 13th goal, and a 4-1 lead, ultimately drawing the game to a halt at the 14:14 mark of the third period, as teammates emphatically surrounded Kane.

Alex Nylander chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Robin Lehner made 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who have now won a season-high five in a row.

"It's nice to get it over and move on, and start the next part of my career here. But, yeah, what a moment to see everyone come on the ice, and sharing that moment with me," Kane said. "You see some faces in that pile that have been a big part a lot of those points. It was a great play all around. It is something that I will never forget."

Kane, 31, has played his entire career with the Blackhawks after being selected No. 1 overall in 2007, and led the franchise to three Stanley Cup victories. He joins an elite list of current players to reach the 1,000-point barrier. He is the sixth active player in that club, joining San Jose's Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Washington's Alex Ovechkin and Carolina's Eric Staal.

"It's special, here, too. I was hoping to do it at home, and the team is rolling now, too," Kane said. "So there's a lot of good things happening."

After a career season with 44 goals and 110 points, in a rebuilding year for the Blackhawks last season, Kane has picked up where he left off. He has 24 goals and 62 points this season, and has kept Chicago in contention for a playoff spot in the congested Western Conference. Kane authored a 15-game point streak, spanning all of Chicago's games in November, closing the month with 11 goals and 24 points.

Kane joins three other Blackhawks with 1,000-plus points. The previous players -- Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull and Denis Savard -- are all in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"It's a great franchise, and there have been a lot of amazing players that have played here," Kane said. "It's special when you hear that stuff. But, all in all, I've been very fortunate to play for Chicago."