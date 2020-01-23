Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (wrist) won't play in this weekend's NHL All-Star Game, but he will attend the event in St. Louis, the team announced Wednesday. Matthews, 22, is day-to-day while he gets treatment for an ongoing wrist issue, Toronto said.

Matthews is tied for second in the NHL this season, with 34 goals. He has 57 points (23 assists) in 49 games during his fourth season.

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk will take Matthews' spot on the Atlantic Division roster. Tkachuk has 27 points in 48 games this season.

Matthews has returned to his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, as the team enjoys its bye week. He will continue to skate on his own and is expected in the lineup when the resurgent Maple Leafs take on the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Toronto, which fired coach Mike Babcock earlier in the season, replacing him with Sheldon Keefe, entered the break on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. As play began Wednesday, the Maple Leafs, with 57 points, were three points behind the second and final wild-card berth and four points behind Florida for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic Division.