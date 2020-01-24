        <
        >

          Paralyzed hockey player lands job with Kings

          11:25 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A former Minnesota high school hockey player paralyzed during a game in 2011 has been hired by an NHL team.

          Jack Jablonski tweeted Thursday that he has a job as a content coordinator with the Los Angeles Kings working in podcasting, radio and TV.

          Jablonski recently graduated from USC with a major in communications and interned with the Kings before he was hired full time.

          He was a student at Benilde-St. Margaret's School in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, when he injured his spinal cord in a game on Dec. 30, 2011. He was hit from behind and sent headfirst into the boards.

