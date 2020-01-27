        <
        >

          Blue Jackets sign Eric Robinson for two more years

          12:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Blue Jackets signed forward Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension on Monday.

          The 24-year-old Robinson was pressed into action at the NHL level this season because of a rash of injuries to regulars. He has responded with five goals, four assists and a +10 plus/minus rating in 31 games. He scored his first NHL goal Nov. 12 at Montreal.

          Robinson, who played college hockey at Princeton, would have been a restricted free agent this summer. Contract terms were not disclosed.

          General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced the move as the Blue Jackets began their NHL-mandated winter break. They return to action Feb. 1 at Buffalo.

