The league's top team returns from the All-Star break on Monday, but will be without its top player.

Alex Ovechkin will serve his one-game suspension when the Washington Capitals take on the Canadiens in Montreal. Ovechkin is not eligible due to his decision to skip the All-Star Game in St. Louis on Saturday. He also skipped the 2019 All-Star Game.

Ovechkin and the Capitals entered the break on a tear. He posted back-to back hat tricks in wins over the Devils and Islanders, respectively, and Washington closed with a three-game winning streak.

Ovechkin has 34 goals and 50 points in 49 games. He will be eligible to return on Wednesday night against Nashville.

The Capitals, with 71 points, are at the top of the Eastern Conference leaderboard, one point ahead of the Bruins. As play begins Monday, they are also in the league's No. 1 slot.

Travis Boyd, who has two goals in 19 games this season, will dress against the Canadiens and play on the third line with Carl Hagelin and Lars Eller.