St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Blais, 23, missed 28 games while recovering from surgery on his right wrist. He played 20 games before the injury, posting five goals and eight points for the Western Conference-leading Blues.

St. Louis went 17-8-3 in Blais' absence.

The Blues return from the All-Star break Tuesday night in Calgary.