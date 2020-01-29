Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Belfour was arrested early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Bowling Green, Ohio, and charged with public intoxication and criminal mischief.

According to an arrest report, police responded to a complaint of a drunk and disorderly person and found Belfour, 54, on the floor "clutching a curtain rod that had been ripped out of the dry wall above a window next to him. The subject was kicking the spa door while he was laying on the ground."

Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Belfour was arrested in Bowling Green, Ohio, for an incident at a hotel. Warren County Jail

Police found that Belfour was under the influence of alcohol to the point that "he was a danger to himself and others."

A witness said that Belfour had been drinking at the hotel and had tried to fight with a hotel employee before going upstairs and trying to force his way into the spa.

Belfour was released on his own recognizance.

Belfour, whose address is listed as McKinney, Texas, played 17 years in the NHL -- for Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, San Jose and Florida. Known as "The Eagle," he was a three-time All-Star and two-time Vezina Trophy winner. He won the Stanley Cup with the Stars in 1999.