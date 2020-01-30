        <
        >

          Alex Ovechkin wears No. 24, will auction jersey to benefit Bryant Foundation

          7:26 PM ET

          Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin honored the late Kobe Bryant by swapping his No. 8 jersey for the No. 24 during warm-ups on Wednesday night, ahead of the team's home game against the Nashville Predators.

          The jersey will be signed and put up for auction, with proceeds benefiting the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

          The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine passengers killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.

          Ovechkin met Bryant on a few occasions during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, including in 2016 when the Capitals' captain and tennis star Novak Djokovic took a picture with Bryant during the NBA great's last season. Bryant gave Ovechkin an autographed jersey and sneakers with the inscription, "To Alex, one of the all-time greats."

          Ovechkin was shaken Sunday when discussing the tragedy. "He always treated me well when he saw me. It's hard. He was a legend in the basketball world, and in the whole world. It's tough. I still can't believe it," he said.

          "He always shook my hand. I remember being in the stands once eating hot dogs and he pointed to me, and I was like 'holy ...," recalled Ovechkin. "As an athlete, you want to meet one of the greatest. And he was the best."

