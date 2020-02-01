Alex Ovechkin nets two goals and passes Mark Messier for eighth on the NHL all-time goals list in the Capitals' 5-3 win over the Senators. (0:42)

Alex Ovechkin not only led the Washington Capitals to a win Friday night, he made a significant jump up the NHL career goals list.

Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-3 victory at Ottawa to pass Mark Messier for No. 8 on the list with 695 career goals.

"Eight is a good number," the Capitals' captain said with a smile. "I would say it's nice to be in good company. There are a lot of legends up there."

Ovechkin ripped a shot from the right circle over a blocker at 10 minutes, 27 seconds of the second period to make it 3-1 and tie Messier. He later added an empty-net goal with seconds remaining to pass the Hall of Famer.

Messier congratulated Ovechkin via a statement to the NHL.

"You have amazed us all with your skill, shot, and grit -- a rare combination. But more importantly, you have inspired a generation of girls and boys with your passion to score and play the game," Messier's statement said in part.

Ovechkin is 13 goals behind Mike Gartner for seventh on the career list. His 695 goals have come in 1,135 career games. The 34-year-old has 37 goals this season.

Ottawa fans gave Ovechkin a hearty cheer and, when he moved into eighth place, responded with a cheer of: "Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!"

Praise also was heaped on Ovechkin from both dressing rooms.

"You hate seeing it against you, but it's just incredible," Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot said. "He's proven he's elite. He's one of the greatest of all time in the NHL to score goals."

Capitals coach Todd Reirden said Washington is fortunate to have a player like Ovechkin.

"That's how special a player he is," Reirden said. "We're lucky as coaches and players to see a guy chase an unbelievable record, and he hasn't stopped the last few games.

"He was on, he was sharp and he was ready to go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.