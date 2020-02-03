Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, who suffered a lower-body injury in the second period Saturday in Montreal that forced an MRI on Sunday, will not play Monday when the Panthers meet the Maple Leafs in Toronto, coach Joel Quenneville said.

Barkov, the Panthers' captain, did not participate in morning skate with the Panthers on Monday, and Quenneville said his second-leading scorer is day-to-day.

Barkov played 14 shifts, totaling 10:45 time on the ice, before the injury in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens. He was checked into the boards awkwardly, in the Canadiens zone, by Montreal defenseman Shea Weber, though he was able to skate to the bench on his own.

Barkov, 24, has been key to Florida's run toward the postseason. He has 16 goals, including seven on the power play, and 54 points. Playing alongside All-Star Jonathan Huberdeau, the duo has combined for 34 goals and 119 points this season.

Florida, which saw a six-game winning streak end with the shutout in Montreal, has positioned itself in the thick of a congested Eastern Conference playoff race. Entering Monday's game, the Panthers are two points behind Toronto for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic Division, and two points behind Carolina for the No. 2 wild-card berth.