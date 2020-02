Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen left Monday night's game against Florida after the first period due to an upper-body injury and did not return.

Andersen was involved in a collision with Panthers winger Frank Vatrano in the first period but remained in the game.

Michael Hutchinson took over in the Toronto net for the start of the second period.

Andersen came into the game with a 2.87 goals-against average and .190 save percentage, having played in 41 of Toronto's 52 games.