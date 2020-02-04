Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who's battling the flu, will miss Tuesday's game in New Jersey, the team announced.

Charlie Lindgren will start against the Devils and will be backed up by Cayden Primeau, who was called up this week from Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate. Lindgren is 0-3 this season with a 3.40 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage.

Price is not alone. With many Canadiens feeling flu-like symptoms, Montreal coach Claude Julien canceled Monday's practice before the team traveled to Newark.

Montreal, with 55 points and coming off a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, is fighting to stay alive in a congested Eastern Conference playoff race. The Canadiens enter Tuesday's game nine points away from the No. 2 wild-card slot.

Price has played in 44 of the team's 54 games this season, posting a 22-18-4 mark with a 2.75 GAA and a .911 save percentage.