Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who's battling influenza, missed Tuesday's game in New Jersey.

Charlie Lindgren got the start against the Devils, making 20 saves as the Canadiens rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win 5-4 in a shootout.

Lindgren entered the game 0-3 this season with a 3.40 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage. He was backed up by Cayden Primeau, who was called up this week from Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate.

With many Canadiens feeling flu-like symptoms, Montreal coach Claude Julien canceled Monday's practice before the team traveled to Newark.

Montreal is fighting to stay alive in a congested Eastern Conference playoff race.

Price has played in 44 of the team's 54 games this season, posting a 22-18-4 mark with a 2.75 GAA and a .911 save percentage.