Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty returned from a lower-body injury Tuesday night against the Capitals in Washington.

He recorded an assist off a Jeff Carter goal in the third period of the Kings' 4-2 loss, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in points for a defenseman with 495. Doughty played 29 shifts with 23:56 time on the ice, which led all Kings.

Doughty had missed three games while injured. When he was scratched last Wednesday against Tampa Bay at Staples Center, it ended the longest consecutive-games-played streak in franchise history.

Doughty had played in 460 consecutive regular-season games since the start of the 2014-15 season, which was the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL.

Doughty, 30, has six goals and 28 points in 51 games this season. He has played his entire career with the Kings, dating to 2008, and was a key cog in both of the franchise's Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.