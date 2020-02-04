Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will return from a lower-body injury Tuesday against the Capitals in Washington, the team announced.

Doughty, who missed three games, was on the ice for morning skate and was paired with Alec Martinez. He was among the first Kings out of the tunnel for pregame warm-ups, as well.

When Doughty was scratched last Wednesday against Tampa Bay at Staples Center, it ended the longest consecutive-games-played streak in franchise history. Doughty had played in 460 consecutive regular-season games since the start of the 2014-15 season, which was the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL.

Doughty, 30, has six goals and 27 points in 50 games this season. He has played his entire career with the Kings, dating to 2008, and was a key cog in both of the franchise's Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.