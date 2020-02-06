        <
          Canadiens lose D-man Shea Weber to lower-body injury

          11:11 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Montreal Canadiens' playoff hopes took another hit Thursday with word that captain Shea Weber will go on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

          Coach Claude Julien said that the defenseman was injured in Tuesday's game against the Devils. Weber will miss at least a week.

          Weber, 34, had represented the team at the All-Star Game and had won the hardest shot competition for the third time. He has 13 goals and 21 assists this season.

          The Canadiens have battled injuries all season, but they had gone 7-3 in their past 10 games to climb within eight points of the second wild card in the East.

