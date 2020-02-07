Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Cody Ceci will miss at least a month after suffering an ankle injury during Wednesday's loss to the New York Rangers, according to the team.

Ceci will be placed on injured reserve and is considered out indefinitely, with a reevaluation expected to take place in a month.

The 26-year-old Ceci has one goal and seven assists in 54 games this season. He signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Maple Leafs after joining the team from the Ottawa Senators in an offseason trade.

The Maple Leafs are also calling up defenseman Timothy Liljegren from AHL Toronto. The 2017 first-round pick has played in one career NHL game, which came earlier this season.