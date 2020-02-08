Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino, who suffered a facial injury Thursday, will not play against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Marino fell to the ice during a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday after a deflected Steven Stamkos slapshot hit his cheek in the third period. He skated off with a towel pressed to his face a few minutes after trainers rushed to his side.

"He will be held out for precautionary reasons," Sullivan said. "He will be evaluated further on Monday when we are back in Pittsburgh."

Marino, 22, has been a steadying force on the blue line for the Penguins this season, as they've battled injuries. He has played in 51 games, with five goals and 25 points, averaging 20.8 minutes per game.

Pittsburgh enters Saturday's game in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 71 points -- six behind frontrunner Washington.