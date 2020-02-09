Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin returned to the lineup Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In The Crease Postgame analysis and highlight show airing each night throughout the season from Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn. Watch on ESPN+

Drouin, recovering from wrist surgery, last played Nov. 15 for the Canadiens and returns in time for a pivotal stretch as Montreal clings to contention in the congested Eastern Conference playoff race.

Drouin, 24, played on the third line against Toronto, alongside Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen. He had seven goals and 15 points prior to the injury.

Montreal began Saturday's game with 59 points, six behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the East's No. 2 wild-card slot.