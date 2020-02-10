Player rankings? First-round mock drafts? Detailed looks at the top prospects? We've got it all here.

Catch up on the 2020 NHL draft with coverage from Chris Peters, Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan.

MOCK DRAFTS

Mock draft 1.0 (February): We take our first turn through the opening 31 picks.

RANKINGS

ANALYSIS

Chris Peters' top three prospects in the draft 1. Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski-QMJHL

2. Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury-OHL

3. Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda-SHL