          Blue Jackets take hit with loss of D-man Seth Jones

          Avalanche score a pair of goals in 3rd period in comeback win (0:24)

          Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon score goals in the third period as Colorado comes back to beat Columbus 2-1. (0:24)

          9:41 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Columbus Blue Jackets' surprise season took a negative turn with word that defenseman Seth Jones is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

          The 25-year-old was injured in Saturday's loss to the Avalanche, the Blue Jackets' first loss in 10 games. Jones scored Columbus' lone goal in the game and has six tallies and 24 assists on the season. He was an All-Star this season.

          Jones, who leads the Blue Jackets in ice time at 25:17, was put on injured reserve.

          Columbus lost stars Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky and Matt Duchene from last season and were not expected to match the success of last season that saw the team upset the Lightning in the playoffs. But the Blue Jackets are currently third in the tough Metropolitan Division with 69 points.

          Columbus recalled defenseman Gabriel Carlsson from the AHL and center Liam Foudy from the OHL.

