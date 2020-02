Leon Draisaitl scores both of his goals in the third period, including the decisive goal late to lift the Oilers past the Predators. (0:31)

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract extension Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nurse, 25, who is the Oilers' alternate captain, has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 55 games this season.

In six seasons he has 28 goals and 84 assists in 334 games.

The Oilers selected Nurse with the seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft.