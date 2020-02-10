        <
        >

          Oilers' Connor McDavid practices, status for Tuesday's game unclear

          5:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid practiced on Monday but his status for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks is up in the air.

          "He's got a bruise on his knee or above his knee," Oilers coach Dave Tippett told reporters on Monday. "We'll see where he is in the morning. I wouldn't rule him out (Tuesday) but I'm not saying he's in, either."

          McDavid was injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

          He said on Monday that this ailment isn't related the posterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained last April in the regular-season finale.

          "It's a completely different part," McDavid said. "Nothing that was hurt before hurts now. That's good news. ... we'll see how it feels (Tuesday) and worry about it (then)."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices