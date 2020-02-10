Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid practiced on Monday but his status for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks is up in the air.

"He's got a bruise on his knee or above his knee," Oilers coach Dave Tippett told reporters on Monday. "We'll see where he is in the morning. I wouldn't rule him out (Tuesday) but I'm not saying he's in, either."

McDavid was injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

He said on Monday that this ailment isn't related the posterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained last April in the regular-season finale.

"It's a completely different part," McDavid said. "Nothing that was hurt before hurts now. That's good news. ... we'll see how it feels (Tuesday) and worry about it (then)."