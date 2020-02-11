Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said to Altitude Sports Radio on Tuesday.

Kadri left Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild with an injury after an awkward fall backward during an offensive zone faceoff in the second period. He appeared to twist his left leg as he back-passed the puck after the faceoff, but he returned to the ice for the third period and played one shift before leaving for the locker room.

Kadri, 29, had an assist in the win, taking 14 shifts with 10:06 on the ice. He has been a key cog in the Avalanche's stellar season, with 19 goals and 36 points in his first season in Colorado. He trails only Nathan MacKinnon's 32 goals for most on the team.

Kadri played parts of 10 seasons with the Maple Leafs before being traded in the deal that sent Tyson Barrie and Alexander Kerfoot to Toronto.

The Avalanche are in second place in the Central Division and have won four in a row.