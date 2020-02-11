Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid will miss two to three weeks with a left quadriceps injury, according to general manager Ken Holland.

McDavid, 23, was injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators. He practiced Monday, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks had been up in the air.

Holland said that they're hoping McDavid is "out less than that," after giving the two- to three-week time frame.

He said that McDavid's leg was stiff and swollen the past few days, so he underwent an MRI Monday, which showed the quad injury.

"Since we're going on our road trip to Florida tomorrow, Connor has decided to go back to Toronto," Holland said. "He's got his team of people there, the facility. He's going to do his treatment there while we're on the road trip and we expect to see Connor back here when we get back next Monday."

McDavid had said that this ailment isn't related the posterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered last April in the regular-season finale. Holland reiterated that, saying that the MRI also showed that his knee looks good.

The is a big blow for Edmonton. McDavid is second in the league to teammate Leon Draisaitl with 81 points. The Oilers have been a on solid run of late and sit in second place in the Pacific Division, three points behind Vancouver.