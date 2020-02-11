Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured ankle, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced.

Jones was injured in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche after scoring Columbus' lone goal. A sprain and hairline fracture of the ankle was discovered, leading to the surgery.

The 25-year-old Jones, who was chosen to his fourth straight All-Star Game this season, has six goals and 24 assists in 2019-20.

Columbus lost stars Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky and Matt Duchene from last season and were not expected to match the success of that team, which upset the top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs. But the Blue Jackets are currently tied for third in the tough Metropolitan Division with 70 points.