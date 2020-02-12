Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson is expected to miss 2-3 weeks because of a sprained ankle.

The Blue Jackets announced the diagnosis Wednesday, four days after Atkinson appeared to suffer the injury in a loss to the Avalanche.

Atkinson did not play in Monday's overtime loss to the Lightning. The nine-year veteran has 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 games this season.

Atkinson led the Blue Jackets with a career-high 41 goals last season but has struggled with injuries this season.

Columbus (30-17-10), which enters Wednesday one point ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers for the Eastern Conference's first wild card, already is without injured star defenseman Seth Jones, who will miss 8-10 weeks because of a fractured ankle.