          Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson (ankle) likely out 2-3 weeks

          11:48 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson is expected to miss 2-3 weeks because of a sprained ankle.

          The Blue Jackets announced the diagnosis Wednesday, four days after Atkinson appeared to suffer the injury in a loss to the Avalanche.

          Atkinson did not play in Monday's overtime loss to the Lightning. The nine-year veteran has 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 games this season.

          Atkinson led the Blue Jackets with a career-high 41 goals last season but has struggled with injuries this season.

          Columbus (30-17-10), which enters Wednesday one point ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers for the Eastern Conference's first wild card, already is without injured star defenseman Seth Jones, who will miss 8-10 weeks because of a fractured ankle.

