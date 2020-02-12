Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov will not play Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche but will accompany his team on its three-game road trip.

Kuznetsov, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, has responded well to treatment, the team said Wednesday.

The Capitals hope Kuznetsov could play at some point during the road trip, which starts Thursday in Colorado. Washington also plays Saturday at Arizona and Monday at Vegas before returning home Feb. 20 against Montreal.

Kuznetsov, 27, has 19 goals and 27 assists in 53 games this season.