          Winnipeg Jets sign Paul Maurice to multiyear contract extension

          1:18 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Winnipeg Jets have signed head coach Paul Maurice to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

          Terms were not provided.

          Maurice, 53, was hired in January 2014, replacing Claude Noel.

          Maurice has compiled a 264-186-53 record with the Jets. They've made the playoffs three times under Maurice, including a trip to the Western Conference final in 2018.

          Maurice first became an NHL head coach with the Hartford Whalers (now Carolina Hurricanes) in 1995. He has a career 724-643-220 record in 22 seasons that also included coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs.

