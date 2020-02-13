        <
          Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen to return after 4-game absence

          1:32 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will return Thursday against the Dallas Stars after missing Toronto's past four games with a neck injury.

          Andersen has not played since suffering the injury on Feb. 3 against the Florida Panthers. He initially was checked for a concussion before ultimately being diagnosed with the neck injury.

          Andersen, 30, is 24-9-6 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 42 games this season.

          The Maple Leafs also waived reserve goaltender Michael Hutchinson on Thursday.

