Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen returned Thursday against the Dallas Stars after missing Toronto's past four games with a neck injury, allowing three goals on 19 shots in a 3-2 loss.

Andersen had not played since suffering the injury on Feb. 3 against the Florida Panthers. He initially was checked for a concussion before ultimately being diagnosed with the neck injury.

Andersen, 30, is 24-10-6 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 43 games this season.

The Maple Leafs also waived reserve goaltender Michael Hutchinson on Thursday.