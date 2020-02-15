San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has been ruled out for the season after suffering a broken thumb, the team announced Saturday.

Karlsson suffered the injury to his left thumb during Friday's win over the Winnipeg Jets and is set to undergo surgery to repair it.

An All-Star each of the past four seasons, and six times overall, Karlsson's 2019-20 campaign ends with six goals and 34 assists.

The Sharks said Karlsson is expected to recover by 2020 training camp in September. They also announced that they had recalled defenseman Jake Middleton from AHL San Jose.