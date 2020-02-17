The New Jersey Devils completed their second trade of the day, sending forward Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay sent a 2020 first-round draft pick and 19-year-old prospect Nolan Foote. The first-round pick will be Vancouver's selection, which had been previously acquired by Tampa Bay, unless the Canucks don't make the playoffs. In that case, the Devils would receive Vancouver's 2021 first-round pick.

Coleman, 28, has 21 goals and 10 assists in 57 games this season for the Devils. He is a goal shy of tying his career high of 22, which he set last season.

Coleman is in the second season of a three-year contract that pays him $1.8 million annually.

"This transaction allows us to acquire two key pieces in continuing to build this team around our foundational cornerstones," Devils executive vice president/interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. "Foote is a big, physical winger, with an excellent shot and great offensive instincts, especially on the power play. He will complement our young forward group for a long time."

Foote had three goals and two assists in the world junior championships, helping Team Canada win a gold medal.