Montreal Canadiens star defenseman Shea Weber, who is dealing with an ankle injury that was expected to keep him out several weeks, practiced on Monday and he could return to the ice on Tuesday, according to coach Claude Julien.

"The swelling is down, he's feeling good. [The doctors] don't see any reason for him not to play if he's capable of it, and he's comfortable," Julien told reporters on Monday.

The Canadiens face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, Montreal announced that Weber was expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a sprained left ankle.

Weber suffered the injury Feb. 4 against the New Jersey Devils.

"At this point, I feel good enough to help out and just keep going that way. Obviously, there are timelines put in, but you have to talk to the doctors about that one, because I feel good," Weber said on Monday.

Weber, 34, has 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games this season, his fourth with the Canadiens.