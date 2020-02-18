Colorado Avalanche star right wing Mikko Rantanen will be out weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said after Monday night's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Rantanen was tripped up and went crashing into the boards behind the Tampa Bay net in the second period. He got up clutching his left shoulder and headed straight to dressing room.

Rantanen, 23, has 19 goals and 21 assists in 40 games this season for Colorado, coming off a career-best season in which he had 31 goals and 56 assists.

He missed 16 games earlier this season with an ankle injury.