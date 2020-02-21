Alex Ovechkin scored in the first period of the Washington Capitals' home game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, giving him 699 career goals.

The goal snapped a five-game streak without a point (tied for the longest of his career) for the Capitals star. He last scored Feb. 4, collecting a hat trick against the Los Angeles Kings.

Thursday night's game is ongoing.

Only seven players have scored 700: Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner.

Ovechkin's goal is his 22nd against Carey Price, tied for the third most in his career against a single goalie. The only goaltenders he has scored more goals against in his career are Marc-Andre Fleury and Henrik Lundqvist (24 each).