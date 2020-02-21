The Buffalo Sabres have placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on unconditional waivers with the intention of terminating his contract, the team announced Friday.

Bogosian had been suspended last week for failing to report to the minors. The suspension was announced two days after the 12-year NHL veteran cleared waivers and was assigned to Buffalo's AHL affiliate in Rochster, N.Y.

The move comes before the NHL's trade deadline on Feb. 24, and about three months after Bogosian requested to be traded. He missed the first 22 games while recovering from his second hip operation in three years. He was a healthy scratch in seven of eight games before being placed on waivers.

Bogosian has a goal and four assists in 19 games this season, and 53 goals and 141 assists in 636 career games. He was acquired by Buffalo in February 2015 in a multiplayer trade with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.