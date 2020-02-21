Columbus Blue Jackets leading goal scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after he suffered a sprained and fractured ankle during Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Friday.

Bjorkstrand is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks with the injury, according to Kekalainen. That would rule him out into the playoffs if Columbus, which currently holds the top wild-card seed in the Eastern Conference, makes the postseason.

After posting a goal and assist, Bjorkstrand slid hard into the back boards at the end of regulation and limped off the ice. He did not play in overtime as the Blue Jackets lost 4-3.

A release from the team said no decision had been made on surgery.

This is another major injury this month for the Blue Jackets, who already lost Seth Jones for eight to 10 weeks with a fractured ankle and Cam Atkinson for two to three weeks with a sprained ankle. Columbus leads the NHL in man-games lost to injury this season.

Bjorkstrand, 24, had 21 goals and 15 assists with 12 penalty minutes in 49 games this season. Along with being the team's top goal scorer, Bjorkstrand also has the most winning goals (five) and multipoint games (11).

He had missed the majority of January with a rib/cartilage contusion and oblique strain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.