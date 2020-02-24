The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenseman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021, the team announced.

Green, 34, adds a veteran presence to the Oilers, who are third in the tight Pacific Division race, just three points out of first but also just one point ahead of both Calgary and Arizona.

Green, who has three goals and eight assists in 48 games this season, has played the last five seasons in Detroit, signing there as a free agent after 10 years in Washington, which drafted him 29th overall in 2004.

He is a free agent at the end of this season.

Green brings experience to a position group for Edmonton that is currently missing two of its top defenders in Kris Russell, recovering from a concussion, and Oscar Klefbom, out with a shoulder injury.

"When you can bring in guys that are only going to help your team, help your depth, and we already know what we got in this locker room right now, just to be able to add to that and be a threat I think it's fun," Oilers forward Riley Sheahan said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.