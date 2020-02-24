The Ottawa Senators have traded Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov -- two of their top nine forwards -- netting the rebuilding franchise at least three draft picks.

Pageau was traded to the New York Islanders for a 2020 conditional first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 third-round pick.

The first-round pick is top-three protected, and if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup this spring, they will send the Senators the 2022 third-round pick.

The 27-year-old Pageau has scored a career-high 24 goals this season -- five more than his previous career high. The Islanders rank 22nd in the NHL in team offense, averaging 2.84 goals per game. Pageau ranks 10th in the NHL in shooting percentage this season, at 17.8 percent.

The Senators also traded Vladislav Namestnikov to the Colorado Avalanche for a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.

Namestnikov, 27, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 54 games this season. He started 2019-20 with two games for the New York Rangers before they traded him to the Senators.

Both Pageau and Namestnikov will be unrestricted free agents after this season. Paguea is finishing a three-year deal with an annual average value of $3.1 million, while Namestnikov was one a two-year deal with a $4 million AAV.

Ottawa sits in seventh place in the Atlantic Division and is almost assured of missing the playoffs for the third straight year. The Senators have already traded defenseman Dylan DeMelo this month.

For his career, Namestnikov has 79 goals and 104 assists in 416 games. His best season was in 2017-18, when he had 48 points during a campaign in which he was traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Rangers at the deadline.

The Avalanche have been dealing with several injuries, including to forwards Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert.