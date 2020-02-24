NHL trade deadline live updates: Tracking all trades for the 2019-20 season

With the NHL's 2019-20 trade deadline on Feb. 24, stay up to date with all the moves around the league, from the blockbusters down to the moves involving minor-league players and picks. This page will be continuously updated throughout the day, including links to grades for all of the biggest moves.
Feb. 24: New York Islanders-Ottawa Senators
Islanders get: F Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Senators get: 2020 conditional first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick, conditional 2022 third-round pick
Feb. 24: Colorado Avalanche-Ottawa Senators
Avalanche get: F Vladislav Namestnikov
Senators get: 2021 fourth-round pick
Feb. 23: Edmonton Oilers-Detroit Red Wings
Oilers get: D Mike Green
Red Wings get: F Kyle Brodziak, conditional fourth-round pick
Feb. 23: Washington Capitals-Montreal Canadiens
Capitals get: F Ilya Kovalchuk
Canadiens get: 2020 third-round pick
Feb. 22: Toronto Maple Leafs-Nashville Predators
Leafs get: F Miikka Salomaki
Predators get: D Ben Harpur
Feb. 21: Winnipeg Jets-Vegas Golden Knights
Jets get: F Cody Eakin
Knights get: 2021 fourth-round pick (conditional)
Feb.21: Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks
Bruins get: F Ondrej Kase
Ducks get: F David Backes, D Axel Andersson, 2020 first-round pick
Feb. 20: Florida Panthers-Tampa Bay Lightning
Panthers get: F Danick Martel
Lightning get: F Anthony Greco
Feb. 20: Montreal Canadiens-Pittsburgh Penguins
Canadiens get: F Jake Lucchini, F Joseph Blandisi
Penguins get: F Phil Varone, F Riley Barber
Feb. 19: Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators
Leafs get: F Max Veronneau
Senators get: F Aaron Luchuk, 2021 sixth-round pick (conditional)
Feb. 19: New York Rangers-Philadelphia Flyers
Rangers get: G Jean-Francois Berube
Flyers get: Future considerations
Feb. 19: Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings
Knights get: D Alec Martinez
Kings get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick (St. Louis)
Feb. 19: Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers
Leafs get: F Denis Malgin
Panthers get: F Mason Marchment
Feb. 18: St. Louis Blues-Montreal Canadiens
Blues get: D Marco Scandella
Canadiens get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick (conditional)
Feb. 18: Washington Capitals-San Jose Sharks
Capitals get: D Brenden Dillon
Sharks get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 third-round pick (conditional)
Feb. 18: Winnipeg Jets-Ottawa Senators
Jets get: D Dylan DeMelo
Senators get: 2020 third-round pick
Feb. 18: Carolina Hurricanes-New York Rangers
Hurricanes get: D Joey Keane
Rangers get: F Julien Gauthier
Feb. 17: Vancouver Canucks-Los Angeles Kings
Canucks get: F Tyler Toffoli
Kings get: F Tim Schaller, F Tyler Madden, 2020 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick (conditional)
Feb. 16: Tampa Bay Lightning-New Jersey Devils
Lightning get: F Blake Coleman
Devils get: F Nolan Foote, 2020 first-round pick (Vancouver, conditional)
Feb. 16: New York Islanders-New Jersey Devils
Islanders get: D Andy Greene
Devils get: D David Quenneville, 2021 second-round pick
Feb. 10: Pittsburgh Penguins-Minnesota Wild
Penguins get: F Jason Zucker
Wild get: F Alex Galchenyuk, D Calen Addison, 2020 conditional first-round pick
Feb. 5: Toronto Maple Leafs-Los Angeles Kings
Leafs get: G Jack Campbell, F Kyle Clifford
Kings get: F Trevor Moore, 2020 third-round pick, 2021 conditional third-round pick
Jan. 17: Pittsburgh Penguins-Dallas Stars
Penguins get: D John Nyberg
Stars get: F Oula Palve
Jan. 7: Montreal Canadiens-Nashville Predators
Canadiens get: F Laurent Dauphin
Predators get: F Michael McCarron
Jan. 2: Buffalo Sabres-Calgary Flames
Sabres get: F Michael Frolik
Flames get: 2020 fourth-round pick
Jan. 2: Montreal Canadiens-Buffalo Sabres
Canadiens get: D Marco Scandella
Sabres get: 2020 fourth-round pick
Jan. 2: Montreal Canadiens-Ottawa Senators
Canadiens get: F Andrew Sturtz
Senators get: D Mike Reilly
Dec. 17: Pittsburgh Penguins-Florida Panthers
Penguins get: F Kevin Roy
Panthers get: F Ryan Haggerty
Dec. 16: Arizona Coyotes-New Jersey Devils
Coyotes get: F Taylor Hall, F Blake Speers
Devils get: F Nate Schnarr, F Nick Merkley, D Kevin Bahl, 2020 first-round pick, 2021 third-round pick
Dec. 12: Detroit Red Wings-Carolina Hurricanes
Red Wings get: D Kyle Wood
Hurricanes get: D Oliwer Kaski
Dec. 2: Washington Capitals-Vegas Golden Knights
Capitals get: 2021 fifth-round pick
Knights get: F Chandler Stephenson
Nov. 30: Detroit Red Wings-Arizona Coyotes
Red Wings get: G Eric Comrie
Coyotes get: D Vili Saarijarvi
Nov. 24: Tampa Bay Lightning-Buffalo Sabres
Lightning get: D Devante Stephens
Sabres get: D Matt Spencer
Nov. 20: Chicago Blackhawks-Pittsburgh Penguins
Blackhawks get: F Joseph Cramarossa
Penguins get: F Graham Knott
Nov. 6: Detroit Red Wings-St. Louis Blues
Red Wings get: F Robby Fabbri
Blues get: F Jacob de la Rose
Nov. 1: New Jersey Devils-Tampa Bay Lightning
Devils get: G Louis Domingue
Lightning get: 2021 seventh-round pick (conditional)
Oct. 28: Detroit Red Wings-Chicago Blackhawks
Red Wings get: F Brendan Perlini
Blackhawks get: D Alec Regula
Oct. 26: Ottawa Senators-Florida Panthers
Senators get: F Jack Rodewald
Panthers get: F Chris Wilkie
Oct. 25: Anaheim Ducks-Pittsburgh Penguins
Ducks get: D Erik Gudbranson
Penguins get: F Andreas Martinsen, 2021 seventh-round pick
Oct. 22: Chicago Blackhawks-Florida Panthers
Blackhawks get: D Ian McCoshen
Panthers get: F Aleksi Saarela
Oct. 7: Ottawa Senators-New York Rangers
Senators get: F Vladislav Namestnikov
Rangers get: D Nick Ebert, 2021 fourth-round pick
Oct. 7: Vancouver Canucks-Detroit Red Wings
Canucks get: F David Pope
Red Wings get: D Alex Biega
Sept. 27: Colorado Avalanche-San Jose Sharks
Avalanche get: G Antoine Bibeau
Sharks get: D Nicolas Meloche
Sept. 24: St. Louis Blues-Carolina Hurricanes
Blues get: D Justin Faulk, 2020 fifth-round pick
Hurricanes get: D Joel Edmundson, F Dominik Bokk, 2021 seventh-round pick