          NHL trade deadline live updates: Tracking all trades for the 2019-20 season

          With the NHL's 2019-20 trade deadline on Feb. 24, stay up to date with all the moves around the league, from the blockbusters down to the moves involving minor-league players and picks. This page will be continuously updated throughout the day, including links to grades for all of the biggest moves.

          Feb. 24: New York Islanders-Ottawa Senators

          Islanders get: F Jean-Gabriel Pageau

          Senators get: 2020 conditional first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick, conditional 2022 third-round pick

          Feb. 24: Colorado Avalanche-Ottawa Senators

          Avalanche get: F Vladislav Namestnikov

          Senators get: 2021 fourth-round pick

          Feb. 23: Edmonton Oilers-Detroit Red Wings

          Oilers get: D Mike Green

          Red Wings get: F Kyle Brodziak, conditional fourth-round pick

          Feb. 23: Washington Capitals-Montreal Canadiens

          Capitals get: F Ilya Kovalchuk

          Canadiens get: 2020 third-round pick

          Feb. 22: Toronto Maple Leafs-Nashville Predators

          Leafs get: F Miikka Salomaki

          Predators get: D Ben Harpur

          Feb. 21: Winnipeg Jets-Vegas Golden Knights

          Jets get: F Cody Eakin

          Knights get: 2021 fourth-round pick (conditional)

          Feb.21: Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks

          Bruins get: F Ondrej Kase

          Ducks get: F David Backes, D Axel Andersson, 2020 first-round pick

          Feb. 20: Florida Panthers-Tampa Bay Lightning

          Panthers get: F Danick Martel

          Lightning get: F Anthony Greco

          Feb. 20: Montreal Canadiens-Pittsburgh Penguins

          Canadiens get: F Jake Lucchini, F Joseph Blandisi

          Penguins get: F Phil Varone, F Riley Barber

          Feb. 19: Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators

          Leafs get: F Max Veronneau

          Senators get: F Aaron Luchuk, 2021 sixth-round pick (conditional)

          Feb. 19: New York Rangers-Philadelphia Flyers

          Rangers get: G Jean-Francois Berube

          Flyers get: Future considerations

          Feb. 19: Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings

          Knights get: D Alec Martinez

          Kings get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick (St. Louis)

          Feb. 19: Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers

          Leafs get: F Denis Malgin

          Panthers get: F Mason Marchment

          Feb. 18: St. Louis Blues-Montreal Canadiens

          Blues get: D Marco Scandella

          Canadiens get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick (conditional)

          Feb. 18: Washington Capitals-San Jose Sharks

          Capitals get: D Brenden Dillon

          Sharks get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 third-round pick (conditional)

          Feb. 18: Winnipeg Jets-Ottawa Senators

          Jets get: D Dylan DeMelo

          Senators get: 2020 third-round pick

          Feb. 18: Carolina Hurricanes-New York Rangers

          Hurricanes get: D Joey Keane

          Rangers get: F Julien Gauthier

          Feb. 17: Vancouver Canucks-Los Angeles Kings

          Canucks get: F Tyler Toffoli

          Kings get: F Tim Schaller, F Tyler Madden, 2020 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick (conditional)

          Feb. 16: Tampa Bay Lightning-New Jersey Devils

          Lightning get: F Blake Coleman

          Devils get: F Nolan Foote, 2020 first-round pick (Vancouver, conditional)

          Feb. 16: New York Islanders-New Jersey Devils

          Islanders get: D Andy Greene

          Devils get: D David Quenneville, 2021 second-round pick

          Feb. 10: Pittsburgh Penguins-Minnesota Wild

          Penguins get: F Jason Zucker

          Wild get: F Alex Galchenyuk, D Calen Addison, 2020 conditional first-round pick

          Feb. 5: Toronto Maple Leafs-Los Angeles Kings

          Leafs get: G Jack Campbell, F Kyle Clifford

          Kings get: F Trevor Moore, 2020 third-round pick, 2021 conditional third-round pick

          Jan. 17: Pittsburgh Penguins-Dallas Stars

          Penguins get: D John Nyberg

          Stars get: F Oula Palve

          Jan. 7: Montreal Canadiens-Nashville Predators

          Canadiens get: F Laurent Dauphin

          Predators get: F Michael McCarron

          Jan. 2: Buffalo Sabres-Calgary Flames

          Sabres get: F Michael Frolik

          Flames get: 2020 fourth-round pick

          Jan. 2: Montreal Canadiens-Buffalo Sabres

          Canadiens get: D Marco Scandella

          Sabres get: 2020 fourth-round pick

          Jan. 2: Montreal Canadiens-Ottawa Senators

          Canadiens get: F Andrew Sturtz

          Senators get: D Mike Reilly

          Dec. 17: Pittsburgh Penguins-Florida Panthers

          Penguins get: F Kevin Roy

          Panthers get: F Ryan Haggerty

          Dec. 16: Arizona Coyotes-New Jersey Devils

          Coyotes get: F Taylor Hall, F Blake Speers

          Devils get: F Nate Schnarr, F Nick Merkley, D Kevin Bahl, 2020 first-round pick, 2021 third-round pick

          Dec. 12: Detroit Red Wings-Carolina Hurricanes

          Red Wings get: D Kyle Wood

          Hurricanes get: D Oliwer Kaski

          Dec. 2: Washington Capitals-Vegas Golden Knights

          Capitals get: 2021 fifth-round pick

          Knights get: F Chandler Stephenson

          Nov. 30: Detroit Red Wings-Arizona Coyotes

          Red Wings get: G Eric Comrie

          Coyotes get: D Vili Saarijarvi

          Nov. 24: Tampa Bay Lightning-Buffalo Sabres

          Lightning get: D Devante Stephens

          Sabres get: D Matt Spencer

          Nov. 20: Chicago Blackhawks-Pittsburgh Penguins

          Blackhawks get: F Joseph Cramarossa

          Penguins get: F Graham Knott

          Nov. 6: Detroit Red Wings-St. Louis Blues

          Red Wings get: F Robby Fabbri

          Blues get: F Jacob de la Rose

          Nov. 1: New Jersey Devils-Tampa Bay Lightning

          Devils get: G Louis Domingue

          Lightning get: 2021 seventh-round pick (conditional)

          Oct. 28: Detroit Red Wings-Chicago Blackhawks

          Red Wings get: F Brendan Perlini

          Blackhawks get: D Alec Regula

          Oct. 26: Ottawa Senators-Florida Panthers

          Senators get: F Jack Rodewald

          Panthers get: F Chris Wilkie

          Oct. 25: Anaheim Ducks-Pittsburgh Penguins

          Ducks get: D Erik Gudbranson

          Penguins get: F Andreas Martinsen, 2021 seventh-round pick

          Oct. 22: Chicago Blackhawks-Florida Panthers

          Blackhawks get: D Ian McCoshen

          Panthers get: F Aleksi Saarela

          Oct. 7: Ottawa Senators-New York Rangers

          Senators get: F Vladislav Namestnikov

          Rangers get: D Nick Ebert, 2021 fourth-round pick

          Oct. 7: Vancouver Canucks-Detroit Red Wings

          Canucks get: F David Pope

          Red Wings get: D Alex Biega

          Sept. 27: Colorado Avalanche-San Jose Sharks

          Avalanche get: G Antoine Bibeau

          Sharks get: D Nicolas Meloche

          Sept. 24: St. Louis Blues-Carolina Hurricanes

          Blues get: D Justin Faulk, 2020 fifth-round pick

          Hurricanes get: D Joel Edmundson, F Dominik Bokk, 2021 seventh-round pick

