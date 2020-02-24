NHL trade deadline live updates: Tracking all trades for the 2019-20 season

With the NHL's 2019-20 trade deadline on Feb. 24, stay up to date with all the moves around the league, from the blockbusters down to the moves involving minor-league players and picks. This page will be continuously updated throughout the day, including links to grades for all of the biggest moves.

Islanders get: F Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Senators get: 2020 conditional first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick, conditional 2022 third-round pick

Avalanche get: F Vladislav Namestnikov

Senators get: 2021 fourth-round pick

Oilers get: D Mike Green

Red Wings get: F Kyle Brodziak, conditional fourth-round pick

Capitals get: F Ilya Kovalchuk

Canadiens get: 2020 third-round pick

Leafs get: F Miikka Salomaki

Predators get: D Ben Harpur

Jets get: F Cody Eakin

Knights get: 2021 fourth-round pick (conditional)

Bruins get: F Ondrej Kase

Ducks get: F David Backes, D Axel Andersson, 2020 first-round pick

Panthers get: F Danick Martel

Lightning get: F Anthony Greco

Canadiens get: F Jake Lucchini, F Joseph Blandisi

Penguins get: F Phil Varone, F Riley Barber

Leafs get: F Max Veronneau

Senators get: F Aaron Luchuk, 2021 sixth-round pick (conditional)

Rangers get: G Jean-Francois Berube

Flyers get: Future considerations

Knights get: D Alec Martinez

Kings get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick (St. Louis)

Leafs get: F Denis Malgin

Panthers get: F Mason Marchment

Blues get: D Marco Scandella

Canadiens get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick (conditional)

Capitals get: D Brenden Dillon

Sharks get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 third-round pick (conditional)

Jets get: D Dylan DeMelo

Senators get: 2020 third-round pick

Hurricanes get: D Joey Keane

Rangers get: F Julien Gauthier

Canucks get: F Tyler Toffoli

Kings get: F Tim Schaller, F Tyler Madden, 2020 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick (conditional)

Lightning get: F Blake Coleman

Devils get: F Nolan Foote, 2020 first-round pick (Vancouver, conditional)

Islanders get: D Andy Greene

Devils get: D David Quenneville, 2021 second-round pick

Penguins get: F Jason Zucker

Wild get: F Alex Galchenyuk, D Calen Addison, 2020 conditional first-round pick

Leafs get: G Jack Campbell, F Kyle Clifford

Kings get: F Trevor Moore, 2020 third-round pick, 2021 conditional third-round pick

Penguins get: D John Nyberg

Stars get: F Oula Palve

Canadiens get: F Laurent Dauphin

Predators get: F Michael McCarron

Sabres get: F Michael Frolik

Flames get: 2020 fourth-round pick

Canadiens get: D Marco Scandella

Sabres get: 2020 fourth-round pick

Canadiens get: F Andrew Sturtz

Senators get: D Mike Reilly

Penguins get: F Kevin Roy

Panthers get: F Ryan Haggerty

Coyotes get: F Taylor Hall, F Blake Speers

Devils get: F Nate Schnarr, F Nick Merkley, D Kevin Bahl, 2020 first-round pick, 2021 third-round pick

Red Wings get: D Kyle Wood

Hurricanes get: D Oliwer Kaski

Capitals get: 2021 fifth-round pick

Knights get: F Chandler Stephenson

Red Wings get: G Eric Comrie

Coyotes get: D Vili Saarijarvi

Lightning get: D Devante Stephens

Sabres get: D Matt Spencer

Blackhawks get: F Joseph Cramarossa

Penguins get: F Graham Knott

Red Wings get: F Robby Fabbri

Blues get: F Jacob de la Rose

Devils get: G Louis Domingue

Lightning get: 2021 seventh-round pick (conditional)

Red Wings get: F Brendan Perlini

Blackhawks get: D Alec Regula

Senators get: F Jack Rodewald

Panthers get: F Chris Wilkie

Ducks get: D Erik Gudbranson

Penguins get: F Andreas Martinsen, 2021 seventh-round pick

Blackhawks get: D Ian McCoshen

Panthers get: F Aleksi Saarela

Senators get: F Vladislav Namestnikov

Rangers get: D Nick Ebert, 2021 fourth-round pick

Canucks get: F David Pope

Red Wings get: D Alex Biega

Avalanche get: G Antoine Bibeau

Sharks get: D Nicolas Meloche

Blues get: D Justin Faulk, 2020 fifth-round pick

Hurricanes get: D Joel Edmundson, F Dominik Bokk, 2021 seventh-round pick