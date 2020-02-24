The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association is postponing a one-week tour in Japan, citing "the worsening of the coronavirus outbreak in the region."

As part of the "Dream Gap Tour" featuring stars from the U.S. and Canadian national teams, the PWHPA was scheduled to play three games from March 4-7 at Tokyo's Shin-Yokohama Skate Center against the Japanese national women's hockey team. A roster of 18 players was scheduled to appear, including Americans Gigi Marvin and Amanda Kessel.

"After careful consideration, the Japan Ice Hockey Federation felt compelled to cancel the event in light of the worsening of the coronavirus outbreak in the region. While both organizations were excited for the games, the health and safety of the players and supporters is their primary concern at this time. The organizations will be working to reschedule the tournament in the 2020-2021 season," the PWHPA announced Monday.

The Japan tour was scheduled a few weeks ahead of the 2020 IIHF Women's World Championships that will be held at the end of March in Nova Scotia.

The PWHPA's "Dream Gap Tour" is next scheduled to hit Tempe, Arizona for a weekend event on March 6.