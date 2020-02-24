The Carolina Hurricanes upgraded their offense by acquiring forward Vincent Trocheck from the Florida Panthers for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark and two prospects, the teams announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Trocheck has 10 goals and 36 points this season in his seventh season for the only NHL team for which he's played.

His best season came in 2017-18 when he had career highs with 31 goals and 75 points.

Carolina is clinging to the second wild-card position in the East with 74 points. Florida is only four points behind.

Wallmark, 24, has 11 goals and 12 assists as Carolina's fourth-line center, while the 28-year-old Haula has 11 goals and 12 assists centering the third line.

Haula was in his first year with the Hurricanes after being acquired from Vegas. He had 55 points for the Golden Knights in 2017-18.

Trocheck isn't a rental for Carolina. He has two years left on his six-year deal with an annual average value of $4.75 million.

Haula has a cap hit of $2.75 million and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, while Wallmark will be a restricted free agent.

The prospects going to Florida are defenseman Chase Priskie and forward Eetu Luostarinen. Luostarinen has skated eight games with Carolina, while Priskie is in his first year in the AHL.