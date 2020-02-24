Patrick Marleau gets a chance to experience a playoff run this season after the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired the forward from the San Jose Sharks for a conditional third-round draft pick.

"Patrick is a player who can play anywhere in our lineup," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "He's a good two-way player, provides leadership and will be a good fit with our team."

Marleau returned to the Sharks for a 20th season in 2019 on a league-minimum $700,000 contract after spending two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. But the season didn't go the way he wanted, with injuries and ineffectiveness keeping the Sharks near the bottom of the West.

The Penguins are only two points behind the Washington Capitals for the lead in the tough Metro Division, and Marleau will likely fill a bottom six role and try to win his first Stanley Cup.

If the Penguins win the Cup, the Sharks get a second-round draft pick.

Marleau is the Sharks' franchise leader in games (1,550), goals (518) and points (1,102). The 40-year-old has 10 goals and 10 assists in 57 games this season.

"Patrick is one of the most iconic players to ever wear the Sharks uniform," Sharks GM Doug Wilson said in a statement. "Although we have had a disappointing season in San Jose, he deserves every opportunity to have a chance at winning a Stanley Cup, and we're happy to help accommodate that. We wish him the best of luck."

He played for the Maple Leafs in 2018-19, but his $6.25 million annual average salary was too much for the cap-strapped Leafs, who traded him to Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes made the move to net a first-round pick and bought out the final year of Marleau's contract.

Marleau captained the Sharks from 2003 to 2009.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski contributed to this report.