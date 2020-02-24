The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired a couple of forwards for the stretch run.

Philadelphia got Derek Grant from the Anaheim Ducks for forward Kyle Criscuolo and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick. They also got center Nate Thompson from the Canadiens for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Grant is a 29-year-old journeyman, having played for six teams (Senators, Flames, Sabres, Predators, Ducks, Penguins) in seven NHL seasons. He was traded to the Ducks from the Penguins in January 2019, returning to the team with which he has his longest tenure (146 games in total).

This season, Grant has set a career high with 14 goals in 49 games, connecting on 17.3% of his 81 shots on goal.

The Flyers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games to pull into third place in the tough Metro Division.

Thompson gives them a fourth-line center who is tough on the faceoff and penalty kill.

Both Grant and Thompson will be free agents after the season.

The Ducks entered deadline season with a number of non-player assets, as they started with more than $15 million in salary-cap space and possessed all their draft picks for the next three seasons, excluding a fifth-rounder this summer and seventh-rounders in 2020 and 2021.