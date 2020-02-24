On the same day that the Carolina Hurricanes made moves to bolster their playoff chase, coach Rod Brind'Amour announced that key parts of the existing roster will be out long term.

Goaltender James Reimer, who started in goal Saturday but left 6:10 into the first period with a lower-body injury, and goalie Petr Mrazek, who left in the second period after he collided with Toronto forward Kyle Clifford, are both on the shelf indefinitely.

Brind'Amour said that Mrazek has a concussion issue.

In addition, defenseman Brett Pesce left Saturday's game with a shoulder injury. He is also out long term, according to the coach.

The goalie injuries caused the Canes to play 42-year-old emergency goalie Dave Ayres on Saturday. He saved eight of 10 shots to pick up a win and become a viral sensation. On Sunday, the Hurricanes recalled goaltenders Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Forsberg, 27, has posted a 15-9-2 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 27 appearances with the Charlotte Checkers. The Hurricanes acquired Forsberg in a trade last June.

Nedeljkovic, 24, has registered a 15-10-2 record, 2.51 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage with four shutouts in 28 appearances with the Checkers. The Hurricanes selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

The Hurricanes traded forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark to the Panthers for Vincent Trocheck on Monday.